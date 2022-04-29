Palak Tiwari, the daughter of supremely talented Shweta Tiwari, is getting a lot of attention and soon she’ll charm everyone with her Bollywood debut. Although people have seen her in a music video, but a full-fledged feature film will show how promising she is. In a recent chat with a leading media portal, the young star spoke if her mom has helped her get roles, her relationship with her father, Raja Chaudhary and her rumoured love life with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Even before getting her big break, the Bijli Bijli fame is under a spotlight majorly for her social media posts where the actress looks enthralling. She is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

In a conversation with ETimes, Palak Tiwari was asked about the popularity of her mother Shweta Tiwari and if she has helped her in getting roles, the actress shares, “I could have had many advantages in the television industry, as my mother has many contacts there. I have turned them down because TV isn’t my cup of tea. In fact, my mother has always told me that she wants to help me more, but I want to make it on my own. Everything in my life that I have is because of my mother. This is one place where I want her to just relax and not worry about me.”

Further, Palak Tiwari was also asked about her perspective on love and marriage, and whether she feels cynical after seeing her mother Shweta Tiwari going through two failed marriages.

She says, “Not at all because I have always seen my mother be a good wife. I have also seen my naani. So, I know that love exists, and my idea of love and marriage has not been tainted. But I have also realised that one should not rush into marriage. If you feel something is wrong with the person, it’s better to leave him at that moment. Women struggle with that the most and I have seen that with not just my mother, but women from around the world. We keep justifying things for our partners because we want to see the good in people. It’s a great quality, but it will come back to bite. That’s not love or at least that’s not the kind of love I want – not now, not ever.”

Talking about her relationship with Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband and father Raja Chaudhary, Palak Tiwari shares, “After going through sobriety, he is finding himself again and is in a really good place. It’s been a fresh start for us. Also, people expect us to go back to being the perfect father-daughter duo, but that’s not how it works. We have spent a fair amount of time apart from each other because he was dealing with his issues and I was growing up. Now that we are getting to know each other, it’s from scratch.”

Lastly, the actress speaks about her love life and link-up rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, “It’s rubbish and rumours are just rumours. At the risk of sounding clichéd, I think I am too young for love, at least the kind I have grown up watching, which is Bollywood (laughs!). That love is so intense and profound. At this point, I don’t think I am capable of loving someone beyond my family, like that. So, love is not on cards anytime, soon.”

