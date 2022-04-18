Urfi Javed is one of the most followed celebrities of the television industry who often makes heads turn with her unique choice of clothes. She does not shy away from calling people out on the internet whenever necessary and previously, she was seen having a very public feud with Bigg Boss fame Kashmera Shah. In a recent interaction with the media, Urfi was asked whether or not she would be willing to develop a friendship with Shah in the future and it looks like her answer was crystal clear.

For the unversed, Urfi rose to fame through Bigg Boss OTT and has been a trending topic on social media ever since. She is mainly known for making DIY outfits inspired by international artists like Kendal Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Zendaya, most of which received mixed reactions from her followers. Some people appreciate the efforts taken by her while others tend to resort to merciless trolling every once in a while.

Urfi Javed was recently celebrating her new car when she spoke to ETimes about her rapport with Kashmera Shah. When asked if they will ever become friends, Urfi said, “Friendship? I don’t know her. I don’t have anything, neither friendship nor enmity. I have nothing with her.” When asked if she would ever be the one to initiate such a friendship, she said, “No, never. I am not interested.”

The whole drama unfolded when Kashmera Shah, in a previous conversation with the same publication, raised questions on Urfi Javed’s popularity and said, “I don’t talk about those who have a zero work resume and are famous only on Instagram and not anywhere else. I am building up a career; I am very busy making films that will make a difference in the world. People who are making their career by getting only spotted are not on my roster of career-minded people.”

