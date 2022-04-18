Baba Ziauddin Siddique’s iftar party is one of the biggest events in Bollywood which brings together a series of actors and actresses from Bollywood and the television industry. The function, which happens every Ramzaan, has been a platform for several major events in the film industry and it is widely covered by the media as well. At this year’s party, former actress Sana Khan Saiyad was seen posing for the cameras with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad and looks like a part of the internet was not happy with it.

For the unversed, Sana is a popular actress who has worked in a variety of films and shows before exiting the entertainment industry altogether. She is wrapped up in controversies in 2020 when she accused her then-boyfriend Melvin Louis of cheating and getting a woman pregnant while still being in a relationship with Sana. The whole episode blew up within minutes and was a major topic of discussion in gossip columns.

In the most recent turn of events, Sana Khan Saiyad was seen attending the famous baba Siddiqui Iftar party with her husband while being dressed in a stunning abaya. The flowy burka had a thick golden border around the neckline and sleeve ends which gave it a part wear kind of effect. She topped it with matching black headgear and was seen gracefully smiling for the cameras while interacting with the paps and journalists.

The video, however, gained mixed reactions from the netizens as a part of the internet felt that she looked great and was doing the right thing while the rest disagreed with her presence on the red carpet. They highlighted and trolled Sana Khan Saiyad for attending the Iftar party even though she is not interested in showbiz anymore.

“Media ka moh chhod hi nahi pa rahi hai bechari”, a comment read.

“I thought she didn’t wanted the lime light”, another netizen wrote.

“Is Ramjan ke month me Camera ke samne pose dena Haram hai”, a troll wrote.

“Still trying hard to be in limelight , nautanki”, another one read.

