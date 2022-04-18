The drama has once again unfolded every since reality show star Prince Narula entered Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Prince has earlier emerged as a winner of Bigg Boss 9 and Splitsvilla 8 and with his entry in the Ekta Kapoor’s show, one can expect some more drama inside the jail and trouble for the contestants

Ever since the show went on-air, it’s been making noise owing to its controversial contestants like, Saisha Shinde, Munawar Faruqui, Mandana Karimi, Poonam Pandey and others.

Recently, Prince Narula was seen losing his cool after his Lock Upp co-contestant Azma Fallah made a personal comment about him. It all began when Prince got into war of words with Karanvir Bohra and broke his wooden box. Miffed with his actions, KV began to break other inmates’ boxes. Later, BB 8 winner had to intervene, when he saw Bohra and Zeeshan getting physical during their fight.

This is when Azma Fallah took a dig at Prince Narula and even dragged Nora Fatehi in their conversation. Azma slammed Narula and told him that during his Bigg Boss 8 stint, Nora didn’t even pay heed to Prince. She told him, “Nora Fatehi ne to bhav nhi diya.” This is when Prince warned Azma and asked her to not make personal comments.

Prince Narula told him, “Beta, agar dobara personal gayi to bura hoga. I am a married man. Sara samaan utha ke bahar fekh dunga main (You will face consequences if you dared to go personal again. I will throw your things outside).”

For the uninitiated, Prince Narula and Nora Fatehi were together in Bigg Boss 8, where he was often seen flirting with the diva. During the same reality show, Prince and Yuvika Chaudhary fell in love and ended up getting married in 2018.

