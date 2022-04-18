Sonu Sood is undoubtedly one of the most-followed actors of Bollywood who is adored not just for the unique roles he takes up but also for his charitable work which has helped thousands in the past. The actor has lately been in the news for replacing Rannvijay Singha as the host of Roadies 18 as it has been gaining mixed reactions from the people. In a recent conversation with the media Sood opened up on the new project and the expectations set by Rannvijay in the past.

For the unversed, it was revealed a few weeks back that the makers were opting for a whole new format in the next season of MTV Roadies and a part of the fandom was not happy with the decision. They felt that Rannvijay was the heart of the show but there are also a few viewers who are welcoming Sood with open arms, all ready to witness what he has in store for the audience.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Sonu Sood got candid about doing MTV Roadies in place of Rannvijay Singha and said, “I’ve seen Rannvijay hosting the show and he is my brother and I love him a lot. He has done so well and he has set a great standard for Roadies and now I’ll have to live up to the expectations. I am glad we could do justice to the show because people who have seen the show have praised it and called it magical. They also said that the hardcore Roadies fans are going to love it and connect with it.”

Further elaborating on the comparisons being made between him and Rannvijay Singha, Sonu Sood said, “I don’t think it is about comparisons. It is more about the journeys that the host lives with the Roadies. Rannvijay has lived some amazing journeys with them and I’ve also tried to live an amazing journey with them. I’ve tried to share my real-life experiences with them and I hope they can learn a few things from these experiences and I might also learn a few things.”

