Bollywood actors often get mobbed in public places and that is one of the prime reasons why some of the celebs prefer having a bodyguard around. In some instances, fans tend to cross a line when they find their favourite celebrities out in the open and several stars have been a victim of this in the past. Recently, actor Shilpa Shetty was left utterly stunned when a fan wanted a picture with her daughter Samisha and came a little too close to her for it.

For the unversed, Shilpa has lately been active on social media, posting fun reels and pictures to keep her followers entertained. She was last seen playing a key role in the 2021 film Hungama 2 which did not work quite well amongst the audience and the pandemic also had a role to play in it. She was also in the headlines when her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for the alleged distribution of adult videos before being granted bail in September.

In a recent video that has surfaced on the internet, Shilpa Shetty can be seen stepping out of a birthday party in Juhu with her daughter Samisha Shetty. She was at the venue to attend the birthday party of Smriti Khanna’s daughter Anayka and both Shilpa and her little girl were seen sticking to the Cocomelon party theme.

In the clip, Shilpa Shetty steps out while holding Samisha’s hand who is also seen waving at the cameras before bidding goodbye. Shilpa opted for a colourful co-ord set with shades of blue, orange, yellow, and black and topped it up with a simple white shirt while baby Shetty was in a frilly white frock.

Once Shilpa Shetty settled in the passenger seat of the car with Samisha on her lap, an unknown man decided to go close to the duo for a selfie. This did not go down well with the actor who even asked the man, “Arre bhai, kya kar rahe ho?”. Here’s a look.

