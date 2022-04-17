On one side it is KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] which is bringing in absolute mayhem at the box office as collections refuse to slow down. On the other hand, at whatever minimum screens that RRR [Hindi] is running, there are consistent footfalls still in there. In fact, due to a huge reduction of screens due to the arrival of its Kannada counterpart, the Telugu film is actually seeing better occupancy.

Advertisement

There is still a section of audiences that is yet to watch RRR [Hindi] and as a result, 3 crores* were further collected at the box office from across the country. These are in fact good collections for the fourth Saturday, especially considering the film that it is competing with and the fact that it has already done so much. As a result, the overall total for the film stands at 249.54 crores* and as you read this, the 250 crores milestone would have been crossed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it is remarkable to see how two dubbed films are running in parallel with each other and dominating theatres all over. This has never happened before in the history of Indian cinema that the only two films that are collecting at theatres are non-Bollywood offerings. One now just waits to see which of the three Hindi films to release next, Jersey, Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 joins the party.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): Prashanth Neel Makes His Way Into Koimoi Directors’ Ranking With A 100 Crore Entry!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube