Yet another huge record has been set by KGF Chapter 2. The film saw excellent collections again on Saturday, its third day, what with 42.90 crores more coming in. This was on the cards as even though the collections had dipped marginally on Day two since the first-day craze is something else and the collections were as it is record-breaking, it was apparent that numbers would stay fabulous again on Saturday.

The Yash starrer has amazingly well enough to collect 143.64 crores in its first three days. Now that’s simply phenomenal since with this, the collections have now gone past the opening weekend of Bollywood’s biggest weekend opener so far, Sanju, which stood at 120.06 crores. If one counts all Hindi films, including the dubbed ones, then Baahubali 2: The Conclusion [Hindi] held the record so far at 128 crores. The SS Rajamouli film started at 41 crores on Friday, collected 40.50 crores on Saturday and rose huge on Sunday [46.50 crores] to enjoy a 128 crores weekend. Well, even that record has been surpassed now by the Prashanth Neel film.

It is no sheer coincidence that in the top-3 biggest weekend openers ever, there are two dubbed films from the south that are right at the top. In fact, it is also ironic that even the record set by Sanju was way back in 2018 and ever since then no Hindi film has come even close to gathering such kinds of numbers. On the other hand, it’s not just the South films but even Hollywood flicks that have been making inroads. Reason? Well, the one which defeated even Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was none other than Avengers: Endgame which collected 157.20 crores in its opening weekend.

Take that!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

