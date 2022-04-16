Lock Upp has lately been witnessing some high voltage drama and some contestants seem to be standing out a little more than others. In a recent episode of the show, Mandana Kamiri and Karanvir Bohra can be seen getting into an ugly spat in which the former even accused him of giving an inappropriate vibe in the past. Now, Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu has reacted to the allegations, calling Mandana out for playing the ‘woman card’.

For the unversed, the reality show kicked off in February this year and has been enjoying record-breaking viewership numbers in the last few weeks. Fans already seem to have favourites on the show and so far, Payal Rohatgi and Munawar Faruqui seem to be doing well on the show.

In a recent conversation with ETimes TV, Teejay Sidhu spoke about the recent accusations put by Mandana Kamiri on Karanvir Bohra. “It’s not like Mandana is a very close friend of Karanvir, she’s not. They just met in 2020. She’s the one who supported Anurag Kashyap during the entire #MeToo movement and wrote a long letter on her social media supporting him and now she’s accusing KV just on the basis of the vibe. She wrote in the letter that women are exploiting the power that we fought for and now what is she doing. What kind of a woman does this make her? If she’s such a good friend of mine which she’s claiming would she make such statements. I would never go to a person’s house if I felt their husband gave me a funny vibe.”, she said.

Teejay Sidhu was of the opinion that some women have started using the woman card according to their convenience and that is what she believes happened in Lock Upp recently. “I feel few women have nowadays started doing it conveniently. There’s a women card, victim card and you are on a reality show, it is supposed to be a fair playground for men and women. It shouldn’t be that you are on a reality show, so you’ll say or do anything just for the content. The weekend episode is still coming up, so I just hope Kangana for sure will say something.”, she added.

