Urfi Javed has once again managed to grab eyeballs for her latest video from her recently done bikini shoot. While the TV actress looked super sizzling in her fluorescent pink bikini, many netizens were left disappointed with the actress for flaunting her skin during Ramzan

Advertisement

Urfi who rose to stardom after her stint in Karan Johar’s hosted show, Bigg Boss OTT now rules the social media realm with her controversial fashion choices. However, considering the holy month of Ramzan, netizens are finding her bold sense of fashion choices very inappropriate. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Urfi Javed recently took it to her Instagram handle to surprise her fans with a sweet and goofy reel. In the video shared by the Bigg Boss fame, she was seen flaunting her hourglass body in a fluorescent pink bikini as she groves on singer Naika’s song ‘Sauce’. The Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai actress had very subtle makeup on and had complimented her look with a pretty yellow flower on the left side of her hair.

Urfi Javed captioned her reel as, “They throwing shade cuz they see me on top!!”. Her reel instantly went viral on Instagram and garnered around 62k plus likes and was also showered with a lot of love in the comments section. But as mentioned above, many fellow netizens were highly disappointed with her dress choice during the ongoing Ramzan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

This made many netizens troll her brutally. Taking it to the comment sections a user wrote, “Ramzan mai ye besharmi……thuuu” Another user wrote, “Allah ho akbar tuje dekh kar na hamara ramzan karab ho raha hai allah ki bandi Ramadan ki laj rakh lo” A third user commented, “hadd h yrr ghtiya ldki ramzaan me to shrm kro” A fourth user commented, “All for media attention and nothing else”.

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed wearing a bikini during the holy month of Ramzan? Let us know your views in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube