Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love. Their journey continued for a short period of time on Bigg Boss 15 as well but there were a lot of ups and downs. But are they an endgame? Scroll below for what the astrological predictions have to suggest.

Time and again, there have been reports of trouble in paradise. It was said that the Mumbai-Pune distance was something that would often come between the stars and they would end up fighting. However, the duo had rubbished the rumours and Shamita even visited Raqesh’s family in Pune and shared glimpses of the same.

Koimoi spoke to Bengaluru-based astrologer and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji, to know the future of this relationship. According to him, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat will surely end up marrying each other.

“The relationship is meaningful and it has also helped Shamita be a stronger version of herself. She is happy from her heart and ready to face the world like an all-new person. The couple is well aware of the fact that a relationship takes 2 to tango. As per their stars, they will get married. However, there may be some obstacles, which will not be something they can easily handle,” reveals the Pandit.

On the career front, both Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat respect each other and they believe in giving space to the other person.

“Raqesh will prove to be a good businessman rather than acting. Shamita will do very well in reality TV shows,” he added.

Well, this is sure to leave ShaRa fans happy, isn’t it?

