Vivian Dsena is well known for his performance as Abhay in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, R.K. in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Harman Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor is now making headlines for his romance with a former journalist from Egypt, Nouran Aly.

The actor was previously married to Vahbbiz Dorabjee for almost 8 years. Last year, the actor got divorced officially after being separated for four years. Dsena has confessed that he is in love with the former journalist and opens up about the love story. Scroll down to know more.

Now during a conversation with ETimes, Vivian Dsena has revealed that he met Nouran Aly almost four and a half years ago for an interview. He said, “Yes, I am in love with Nouran and we are planning to settle down very soon. We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her.”

Madhubala actor also gushed about Nouran’s honesty, perseverance and patience. He stated that he found these qualities attractive. When asked about wedding plans, he said that he a wedding is definitely on cards for them but would not declare it in public as he is a private person.

Vivian Dsena said, “I don’t know when and how. It can happen anytime. I am not a social person and I don’t have many friends. So, even if I get married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. Marriage is a private matter and it should stay like that. Just because I am an actor, it doesn’t mean that my personal life should become a topic of discussion. Why should my family pay the price of me being a celebrity? Nouran, too, doesn’t want to be in the limelight by virtue of being married to me.”

