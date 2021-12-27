Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee are now legally divorced. Yes, you read that right! After trying to mend things for years, the duo shared a heartbreaking update with their fans. Below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, the duo got married in 2013 after falling in love with each other while doing Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. Unfortunately, the reports of differences between the two started doing rounds just within a short period of their marriage. Both then filed for a divorce in 2017. Now, after 4 years, Vivian and Vahbiz are legally separated. They even shared a mutual statement.

As per the report in ETimes, the mutual statement of Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee reads, “It is with hearts full of sadness that we announce that we have legally separated and are now divorced. We have been working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that we would like to continue our life journeys separately.”

“It is a mutual decision and there is no need to choose sides or denounce one another and argue over who is to blame and the reasons for our separation. We ask our fans for their understanding,” the statement reads further.

The duo even urged their fans to pour the same love even after this unfortunate thing.

Speaking about the same, Vivian Dsena said, “My relationship with Vahbiz has reached its conclusion. We have decided to close this chapter for good. Every end marks a new beginning and I hope it does for both of us well. We wish peace and prosperity for each other,” reports ETimes.

