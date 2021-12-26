Bigg Boss 15 is making headlines and how. From Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s brewing romance in the house, fans are now finally enjoying the show. Ritesh’s ex-wife Snigdha Priya has threatened to file a legal complaint against him in a recent interview. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ritesh is now out of the BB15 house and in a recent interview, he shared his side of the story.

In a conversation with ETimes, Ritesh’s ex-wife Snigdha Priya lashed out at him and said, “Ritesh’s behaviour in the Bigg Boss house with Rakhi Sawant has embarrassed me and his statement and interviews where he has tried to link me with my nephew is intolerable. I am going to take action against him very soon.”

Snigdha Priya continued and said, “I will not let spoil my son’s childhood and want to keep him away from the trash that his father is talking about. I just want to keep him away from the man.”

Snigdha’s reaction has come after Ritesh accused her of eloping with another man in a recent interview and not letting him meet his six-year-old son. During the conversation with ETimes, Rakhi’s husband gave it all back to his ex-wife’s allegations.

Ritesh accepted that he and Rakhi aren’t legally married yet but would get married in 2022.

Not just Snigdha Priya’s relationship with Ritesh but also Rakhi Sawant’s relationship with him in the house was questioned multiple times by host Salman Khan and housemates.

What are your thoughts on Snigdha threatening Ritesh to file a legal complaint against him? Tell us in the comments below.

