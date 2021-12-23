Bigg Boss 15’s latest episodes have been grabbing eyeballs as contestants are competing to secure their place in the finale. Earlier, Rakhi Sawant became the first housemate to win a ticket to the finale and now other contestants are competing for the same. In the latest episode, a few housemates like Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra blamed the drama queen for her unfair ‘sanchalan’. Even some netizens think the same and slammed her game.

The dancer/actress entered the house as a wild card contestant along with her husband Ritesh. He was evicted from the show in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Meanwhile, the latest Ticket To Finale task created a rift between some contestants due to Rakhi Sawant, and among them was Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The actor blamed the Naagin star for making alliances with people who are playing unfair, he even said whatever she’s doing is just for the camera.

The argument between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made their fans angry with Rakhi Sawant as they claimed its due to her unfair ‘sanchalan’ their beloved TejRan are on verge of breaking up.

A Twitter user wrote, “I will never forgive..i mean tejran fam will nvr forgive jo rakhi rashmi ne aag lgayiiii na specially rakhi neeee.. aaj roye h na dono to in logo ki wjh se.. itni misunderstanding itni instigation kri na i want a family week jha inhe koi smjhaye ghr k andr to sb fake h,” while another wrote, “The most unfair sanchalan according to me she should be removed as a VIP playing unfair . Big Boss should make a live voting and see who the five popular contestants are and take them to finale. No action is being taken against her repeatedly maligning the character of umar,” a third user wrote, “Karan aur teja ke beech hui ladai me ek dusre ko blame krne se pehle ye socho ki ladai hui kiske karan ?? Rakhi Sawant ?? Devo?? Kyunki karan ne kabhi nhi kaha ki mai nhi chahta teja jeete wo chahta tha fair ho.”

I will never forgive..i mean tejran fam will nvr forgive jo rakhi rashmi ne aag lgayiiii na specially rakhi neeee.. aaj roye h na dono to in logo ki wjh se.. itni misunderstanding itni instigation kri na i want a family week jha inhe koi smjhaye ghr k andr to sb fake h #tejran — tejran updates | arya (@arya199831) December 22, 2021

-10, The most unfair sanchalan according to me she should be removed as a VIP playing unfair . Big Boss should make a live voting and see who the five popular contestants are and take them to finale. No action is being taken against her repeatedly maligning the character of umar — Dr. Huma Shah (@DrHumaShah3) December 21, 2021

Karan aur teja ke beech hui ladai me ek dusre ko blame krne se pehle ye socho ki ladai hui kiske karan ?? Rakhi Sawant ?? Devo??

Kyunki karan ne kabhi nhi kaha ki mai nhi chahta teja jeete wo chahta tha fair ho.#KaranIsTheBoss #Karankundrra @IShobhitGoyal @_dark_crusader — Rishi Garg (@RishiGa39865688) December 22, 2021

@BeingSalmanKhan Rakhi sawanth ko maar ke nikalo

Biased hai @BiggBoss liar hai tumhari Rakhi

WE FEEL YOUR PAIN KARAN #KaranIsTheBoss #KaranKundrraSquad — Khan Mannu (@KhanMannu4) December 22, 2021

A big No, rakhi and devoleena twisted his words and presented wrong picture in front of her, teja trusted their words & fought with karan

WE FEEL YOUR PAIN KARAN #KaranKundrra — Smita (@Season2blossom) December 22, 2021

Let us know in the comment below if you think Rakhi Sawant was the unfair Sanchalak?

