Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has ended up making a really controversial statement. The actress who is herself Muslim by religion says she will never marry a man from that community. Just not that, she has ended up shaming those trolling her because of her trolls. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Urfi designs her clothes herself. From a plain T-shirt to a piece of curtain, she can turn anything to a fashionista ensemble. Every now and then she makes stylish appearance and is trolled or her ‘revealing’ looks.

In a latest interview, Urfi Javed has said she would never marry a Muslim man. The actress told India Today, “I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don’t believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is because I don’t behave the way they expect me to as per their religion.”

Urfi Javed continued, “I will never marry a Muslim guy. I don’t believe in Islam and I don’t follow any religion, so I don’t care who I fall in love with. We should marry whoever we want to.”

Just not that, Urfi also revealed that her father left and the family just when she was about 17.

“My father was a very conservative man. He left me and my siblings with our mother when I was 17 years old. My mother is a very religious woman, but she never forced her religion on us. My siblings follow Islam and I don’t, but they never force it on me. That’s how it is supposed to be. You cannot force your religion upon your wife and children. It should come from the heart, otherwise neither you nor Allah would be happy,” Urfi Javed concluded.

