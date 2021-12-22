This weekend saw the elimination of two contestants – Rajiv Adatia and Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh. Now that the latter is out of the controversial Bigg Boss 15 house, he had got candid about several things including the reason behind saying yes to the show and even his fights with Rakhi.

In a recent chat, Rakhi’s husband revealed that his fights were actually his strategy that backfired. Read on to know more about this and also why he joined the show.

In a post-exit interview with Pinkvilla, Ritesh opened up about how and why he agreed to be part of Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi Sawant’s husband said, “It wasn’t planned. Basically I had just come from Belgium for Rakhi’s birthday on November 25th. So when I landed here, we came to know that she got an offer for Bigg Boss and as a birthday gift she asked me to come along with her on the show.”

The eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestant continued, “I agreed to it as I was in Mumbai, and from the past two years people have been commenting saying that Rakhi is lying and that she hasn’t got married.” Ritesh concluded, “But I didn’t like that, so that’s why I decided to go for it.”

In the same conversation, he also spoke about his rude behaviour towards Rakhi Sawant in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Stating that it was his strategy, Ritesh said, “I already saw that one love angle is there between Karan (Kundrra) and Teja (Tejasswi Prakash) and I have to do something different.” He also said, “So I chose to fight with Rakhi and then I’ll form two groups, one will support me and the other will be against me. That is how I’ll play and then in the last week I’ll surrender to Rakhi and the people will see my love angle.”

He continued, “That is the strategy I had but somehow I guess people didn’t like my strategy and didn’t vote for me.” He admits that he hadn’t discussed this strategy with Rakhi before entering the house.”

