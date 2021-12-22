There’s only one connection between Neha Bhasin and Urfi Javed and that’s Bigg Boss OTT. Both the divas were part of Karan Johar hosted show and enjoyed fame for very different reasons. The former even went on to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. But it is her latest look in a deep plunging neckline that is making the trolls blabber! Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Neha met Rajiv Adatia, who recently got evicted for Bigg Boss 15, for a dinner date last night. The duo was spotted in Bandra and put their best fashion foot forward. While Rajiv was dressed in casuals, it was the Dhunki singer who grabbed eyeballs for her ‘revealing’ outfit.

Advertisement

Neha Bhasin oozed oomph as she opted for a lavender colour leather wrap-up top. It had a deep plunging neckline and the Bigg Boss 15 diva went all bold with her look. She paired it up with a purple skirt and studded stilettos.

Many praised Bigg Boss 15’s Neha Bhasin for her bold outfit but most ended up trolling her for that neckline. Just not that, users compared her to Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Urfi Javed, who often makes noise for her revealing outfits.

A user wrote, “Yeh kya URFI ki badi Behen hai kya.”

Another commented, “Mem kapda hi nikaldo bc”

“Boobita ji,” commented another.

“Why is everyone going semi topless these days,” a user questioned.

A commented read, “To get success n become famous.. why this people start wearing less clothes ?? They don’t trust on self ??”

“Ek Urfi Javed kam nahi thi?” another wrote.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia was evicted from the house in a shocking double-elimination twist. Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh was the other contestant who received the least amount of votes.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia Feels Rakhi Sawant Will Play A Better Game As Ritesh Is Out, Hopes “Devoleena Bhattacharjee Also Comes Out” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube