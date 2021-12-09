As the task for ‘Ticket To Finale’ has started in Bigg Boss 15, the contestants are coming face to face to win the task.

Amid all this, former contestant Neha Bhasin came out in support of her close friend Shamita Shetty.

Talking about Shamita Shetty’s journey, Neha Bhasin said: “I am so excited that ‘Bigg Boss’ ‘Ticket To Finale’ is finally here and I am supporting my buddy Shamita Shetty. I am so proud of her journey on the show. She’s very courageous and brave.”

Neha Bhasin added, “I’ve seen her suffer yet laugh or cry through it all and she’s never afraid to be herself. She is a very honest human being and a true friend and somebody that the whole nation loves. I wish all the contestants all the very best.”

Meanwhile, the ticket to finale task will also witness BFFs Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai lock horns. The duo has been witnessing rifts in their friendship since a long time but Rashami loses her calm after Devoleena drags Umar Riaz in a task.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relation has been witnessing a rough patch too. During a task, the Love School host betrayed his ladylove in anger after he felt she was strategising with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

