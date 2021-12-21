The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the elimination of two housemates – Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh. While the latter is controversial queen Rakhi Sawant’s husband, the former was known as Shamita Shetty’s brother when he stepped into the house. Now, upon his exit, Rajiv has got candid about many things.

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, we asked Rajiv his views on Rakhi and Ritesh’s relationship. While sharing his views on them, the former BB15 contestant also spoke about his equation with the actress-item girl and more. Read on.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh Kumar, Rajiv Adatia’s first reaction to being asked about them was shock. When asked about his views on their relationship, the now-evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant first stated, “I love Rakhi Sawant. Like I’m a big fan of hers.” Adding that he was speechless when she entered the house and the ‘kaminee’ right off the bat, Rajiv said, “She’s so sweet. She’s such a lovely girl. Usne itne hardships dhekha life mein…”

Continuing talking about Rakhi Sawant and his rapport with her, Rajiv Adatia added, “Actually, (ghar) mein mai uska nahi tha. Subey se shaam tak woh mere peeche peeche padti muje target banane ke liye but I was the only person who could make her laugh and she used to be ‘Tu itna bada kamina hai na, teri wajah se mai tere sath ladayee nahi kar sakta and meri hassi chutt jati teri saamne. Tu serious toh ban.’ I said, ‘Mai tere samne kya serious bannu mai!'” He added, “We has such a good relationship.”

Talking about Ritesh, the evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “See in the hosue, Rakhi loves Ritesh. It was very evident with the way she was behaving with him in the house – peeche peeche padi thi uski. But Ritesh ka joh aggression tha, I won’t say towards Rakhi, bolne ka style joh tha, I didn’t appreciate. Because Rakhi is Rakhi Sawant. And if I had a wife that had done season 14 and another season, I would take all of her advice, becuase she knows the game. And at the end of the day, he’s there because of her na. I told Ritesh that you can’t insult her, you are here because of that.”

Adding further about Rakhi Swant, Rajiv Adatia said, “Rakhi, I feel, is in a better place now because Ritesh is out of the show. I hope Devoleena also comes out so she can be the Rakhi Sawant we all know, because abhi bhi Devoleena control mein hai. I want to see the Rakhi Sawant we all know.” The now-former Bigg Boss 15 contestant added, “Mai kitni baar usko bola Ritesh aur uske beech mein… they must sort things when they come out of the show – I seen things outside also.”

