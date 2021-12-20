This Bigg Boss 15 Weekend ka Vaar episode saw two contestants exiting the show – Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Kumar and Rajiv Adatia. Both eliminations were emotional ones as they had dear ones still in the house. Koimoi caught up with Rajiv since his exit and the former contestant had a lot to say.

Advertisement

While exclusively chatting with Koimoi, Rajiv got candid about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s budding romance, its future once they are out of the BB15 house and them getting married. In the same conversation, he also spoke about Karan’s aggressive and possessive side. Read on to know all he had to say.

Advertisement

Talking about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship and whether it has a future outside the BB house, Rajiv Adatia said he thinks they do. The now-evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “I think so. I think they do have a future outside because they are very much in love. I’ll be very honest with you, I’m not saying this because I’m sticking up for anybody. They really are in love with each other.”

Continuing talking about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship, Rajiv Adatia said, “They have done so much romance in front of me na, that I’ve had enough of seeing romance. I’ve said please Bigg Boss, mere liye bhi koi bhej do. I was getting so jealous ki mere liye koi nahi hai ghar mein.” He further added that when Rashmi Desai enter the house he felt even more alone as Umar Riaz landed spending more time with her.

Talking about Karan and Tejasswi, the eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “They are so cute together. They are good people and they are very cute.” He added, “As a couple, they are very cute and I’m telling you I hope they get married. Itna pakkane ke baad shaadi toh hona hi chahiye. Mujhe itna pakaya ki shaadi nahi karenge toh chaata marunga dono ke munh pe. (They have been so romantic that they need to get married. After so much if they don’t get married now I’ll slap them across their face.)”

Talking about Karan Kundrra aggressive and possessive nature, Rajiv Adatia said, “He’s not that aggressive. Thoda aggression dhikhate hai task mein tab uski fatti. But possessive toh… Boyfriend nahi hoga toh kon hoga possessive? I wish someone was possessive about me.” Adding that he wishes he had someone like that in his life, the now eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “Karan loves Teju and he is very close to her and possessive. Not only about Teju, but Umar also, about me also he was very possessive. But I find it cute. Be possessive, mujhe aacha lagta hai. He likes to be possessive.”

He wrapped up his answer saying, “Aur woh bolti hai ‘Aap kuch bolte nahi mujhe? Kya mai kuch aise kar rahi hu.’ She also likes him to be possessive.”

Video interview out tomorrow.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and exclusives.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Trolled For Her Deep-Neck Monokini Look; Netizen Says, “Iska Chehra Bhi Koi Dekh Lo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube