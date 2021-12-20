The friendship is over and the claws are out as Bigg Boss 15 VIPs Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into a war of words during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ task given by host Salman Khan.

On Sunday, Salman played a little task with the housemates, where a carpet with thorns were placed in front of the contestants. In the task, they had to take a contestant’s name of whom they would like to be a thorn in their journey in the show.

Rashami Desai spoke about her “best friend” Devoleena Bhattacharjee: ‘Nihayati badtameez, badimaag, bewakoof’, insecure, jealous insaan hain. (She is an aboslutely rude, brainless, stupid, insecure and jealous person)”

To which, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has been locked up in the Bigg Boss 15 jail, said: “Tu khud ko kiyun describe kar rahi hai?”

Then Nishant Bhatt too took a dig at Devoleena and shared that she has a lot of double standards in the house, to which Devoleena just made a face sitting in the jail.

The Sunday episode also saw a host of guests stepping into the show.

Govinda will be seen as a special guest and the housemates will be performing for him on his iconic numbers.

Later, Salman Khan and Govinda pranked the housemates.

The ‘Partner’ actors put earmics on Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant and give them instructions to prank other housemates.

