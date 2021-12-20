Indian television’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss 15 is in the news every day for more negative reasons than positive. During the recent episodes, we saw Abhijit Bichukale ask Devoleena Bhattacharjee to kiss him on his cheek in return for help during the robbery task.

Advertisement

Owing to this, the other housemates fired Abhijit and even host Salman Khan lectured him during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Now Devoleena’s mother has opened up about the incident. At the same time, she also spoke about Devo and Rashmi Desai’s friendship. Read on.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation, as reported by Times Of India, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mother Anima Bhattacharjee isn’t happy with Abhijit Bichukale’s behaviour. Stating that she is very irritated with how the Bigg Boss 15 contestant is conducting himself as far as her daughter is concerned, she said, “It’s disgusting! I got very angry when I saw that. At first I felt he was treating her like his younger sister and hence said it once. But then he did it again and again, he kept asking for it!”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mother added, “When Salman Khan and other contestants said that she should have reacted earlier, I understand that Devoleena thought he’s just asking for a kiss in a funny way abd hence she ignored it. But later she did react strongly. I have never liked Abhijeet since the time he entered the show.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mother also revealed she is also not happy with the actress’ recent showdown with Rashami Desai. Stating that she had warned Devo about Rashami before she even entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, Anima said, “I feel Rashami is selfish. I had warned Devoleena in the last season too and told her that she shouldn’t maintain a friendship with her. But she told me that they were very good friends at that time, so I let it be. But now I think she has realised why I had warned her then.” S

She signed off by saying, “You never know… they may patch up soon and become friends again.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Charges 25-30 Lakhs, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Charges 50 Lakhs To Promote A Film? KRK Makes Shocking Claims!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube