Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Step Into New Home Holding Hands As Newly-Weds Perform Griha Pravesh Rituals

Television star Ankita Lokhande recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actress has been incessantly making headlines by sharing posts from her wedding festivities – one post at a time. Now she shares her griha pravesh video. Scroll down to know more.

In the video shared by the actress, she was seen wearing a blue saree and Vicky in formals as they stand in front of their entryway. Both dip their hands in a plate full of turmeric paste and make palm impressions on a wall.

Vicky Jain was seen bending down, placing the plate in front of Ankita Lokhande so that she can put her feet in the turmeric paste and make her foot impressions on the floor while entering the house. The actress was then seen walks in along with her husband and pushing a jar containing rice with her foot, as part of the ritual. The newlywed couple then took blessing from the elders. Interestingly, the video had a background song O Humdum Suniyo Re

Ankita Lokhande shared the video with a caption, “New beginning’s with Mr Jain and family @jainvick #anvikikahani #grahpravesh.” Take a look at the video below:

It seems the video was taken from the ceremony which happened last week on Thursday. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande had made their first public appearance after their wedding on the same day. The two were seen driving towards their new home in a Porsche when they stopped to get out of the car and pose for the paparazzi.

Ankita appeared in the same blue saree complete with vermilion on her forehead and a mangalsutra around her neck.

On the work front, she is now seen in the second season of Pavitra Rishta, which ran between 2009 and 2014. While Ankita Lokhande reprises as Archana, Shaheer Sheikh stepped in the shoes of Sushant Singh Rajput

