Bigg Boss 15 started on a banging note! We saw come strong faces like Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash amongst others fight it out. Adding to the masala were Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. But ever wondered how much are these housemates taking home per week? Scroll below for all the details.

To begin with, Tejasswi Prakash is a huge name in the television world. But one would be surprised to know that she is earning more than beau Karan Kundrra inside the house. Just not that, the actress is even earning more than Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant, and other big names.

As per Bollywood Life, Tejasswi Prakash gets paid a salary of whopping 10 lakhs per week of Bigg Boss 15 and is currently the highest-paid. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, takes 8 lakhs per week. However, the highest-earning contestant was Jay Bhanushali who is now evicted. He was charging 11 lakhs/ week.

Check out the salaries of other Bigg Boss 15 contestants below:

Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant, Akasa Singh – 5 lakhs/ week.

Umar Riaz – 3 lakhs per week.

Pratik Sehajpal, Miesha Iyer, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal – 2 lakhs/ week.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 recently witnessed a double elimination. Rakhi Sawant was devastated when her husband Ritesh left the house along with Rajiv Adatia.

Rakhi Sawant also turned out to be the first contender in the ticket-to-finale race. Currently, the race for another contestant to get the ticket is ongoing. Abhijit Bichukale, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Rashami Desai are currently in the race.

The rest of the housemates play a crucial role in deciding who gets this big opportunity!

