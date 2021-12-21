Reality show India’s Got Talent is all set to return to the small screen from January 15, 2022. It will be judged by actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, with rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

The show will be hosted by Arjun Bijlani of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ fame.

The format of India’s Got Talent is an adaptation of the international format ‘Got Talent’ that is created and owned by Syco and Fremantle. It is a British talent show. Since ‘America’s Got Talent’ aired in 2006, the concept was adapted in other countries as well. So, in India it is adapted as India’s Got Talent.

India’s Got Talent will be starting from January 15, 2022 at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

