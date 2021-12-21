Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh has been making headlines ever since he appeared on Bigg Boss 15. A shocker came to all the fans of the show when a woman in Bihar identified as Snigdha Priya claimed that he is still married to her since December 2014. Now Ritesh opens up the allegation.

A recent report revealed that Ritesh’s estranged wife came out and levelled some serious allegations against him. She claimed that he is faking to be an NRI and accused him of domestic violence. She also claimed that she was shocked to see him Bigg Boss posing as Rakhi’s husband while he is still married to her.

Now that Ritesh has been evicted during Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he has opened up about the allegation levelled against him by Snigdha Priya. Talking to ETimes, he said that he will have a formal press conference over the matter but explained, “Through this interview, I want to ask her if I am so violent and a psycho, why are you not divorcing me. She’s just trying her best to extort money from me which she has done in the past. I have all the details and proof. If I would beat her every day, why did she stay with me and not register a complaint against me? We got married in 2014 and in 2017 she is saying she registered a complaint against me. My son has stayed with me just for 3 months, he doesn’t have knowledge of anything, he doesn’t know what is going on between his parents, all he knows is that he wants to meet his father, but that cruel lady she doesn’t let my son speak to me. She doesn’t let my son communicate with me.”

Reportedly, Snigdha Priya had alleged that estranged husband Ritesh had thrashed her for 4 hours straight but he has refuted the allegation and accused her of harassing his family. He said, “My parents had come down to Bangalore as there were people coming over to see my sister for marriage. So that time I had requested my parents to come and stay with us and see my son, this lady never let my parents meet their grandson. My parents and sister came over to visit us and do you really think after doing 9 hours of duty and coming home after that somebody will beat his wife or take some rest. The matter was when she learnt that my parents were coming over to see my son, she tried to elope with my son. She told me, “main nahi chahti Woh mere bacche ko chue Woh bache ko leke bhaag rahi thi”. “

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh further alleged that his estranged wife abused his father and said, “Isne mere Sajjan jaise pita ko itni gandi gaaliyaan di hai main bata nahi sakta aap ko.” He also said that he had maintained silence because of his son and Rakhi Sawant had stayed with him during the tough times.

