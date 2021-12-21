Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing a lot of change in equations. Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz are often at loggerheads and same is the scenario with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. But the most unexpected spat was between Rashami Desai and best friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Is it all fake? Kashmera Shah and Kamya Punjabi have reacted!

As most know, Rashami and Devoleena are best friends outside the BB house. They were together during Bigg Boss 13 and stood up for each other. Viewers expected a stronger bond in this season but what happened was totally opposite!

Talking about their current equation, Kashmera Shah told Times Of India, that she thinks the spat is “fake.” Just not that, even Kamya Punjabi reacted and called out Rashami Desai for her ‘ungli doge toh haath pakdega’ statement.

Kamya Punjabi told the development, “I think it is tantamount to saying ‘if you wear glamorous clothes, you will be ogled at’. By and large, it is definitely one of those old beliefs that people had in primitive times.”

Even previously Kamya Punjabi had reacted to the statement made by Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss 15. She had tweeted, “Jab ladki ungli degi tab ungli pakadna aur jab haath degi tab hi haath pakadna! There is no taking for granted n being understood here! Yeh kya pichhadi hui soch hai ki ungli doge toh haath pakdega hi.”

Although Salman Khan was seen defending Rashami Desai over her statement on Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bigg Boss 15 viewers weren’t convinced. Many took to Twitter and called the superstar ‘misogynist’ and marked his defence ‘toxic.’

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 has already witnessed its Ticket to Finale winner and it is Rakhi Sawant. It will be seen who ends up following her path!

