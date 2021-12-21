We witnessed an unexpected twist on the last Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. It was a double elimination and fans witnessed Ritesh and Rajiv Adatia leave the house. Rakhi Sawant was devastated when her husband got evicted. The businessman is now opening about his bond and the house being divided into two teams. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, there is indeed a division in the Bigg Boss 15 house. On one hand, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Abhijit Bichukale Devoleena Bhattacharjee often remain on the same side. Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash are on the other side. It is Rakhi Sawant who time and again keeps changing her sides.

Rakhi Sawant was scared of Ritesh leaving her when he was moving out of the house. Talking about it all, he tells Indian Express, “Rakhi has a heart of gold. When I met her, I was at my lowest and she supported me wholeheartedly. I call her devi as she has given me a new lease of life. We both have accepted each other as husband-wife, and want to lead a happy married life. I really love her and want to sort everything so that we can enjoy our conjugal life once Bigg Boss 15 ends.”

Talking about the Bigg Boss 15 house, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh continued, “The house is already divided into two groups led by Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty. I wanted people to feel that Rakhi and I are not together so that she gets her supporters, while I create my own army. And towards the end of the game, we would have united. My only mistake was that I could not discuss my plans with Rakhi as I feared others would get a whiff off it. Honestly, I had no malice and it was all part of the game.”

