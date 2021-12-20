Salman Khan is currently the biggest superstar of the Bollywood industry but to reach this point the Dabangg star has worked a lot. Although we know he became popularly right after his first film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, did you know five years before his debut the actor faced the camera in Campa Cola ad directed by Kailash Surendranath. In an earlier interview, the actor had revealed a hilarious story about getting his first advertisement.

Not just hilarious, the story is quite interesting too, as the superstar was just trying to impress a girl by showing his swimming skills. Read on the full story.

While appearing in On The Tara Sharma Show, Salman Khan told, “I was swimming one day at the Sea Rock Club and I saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari. To impress her, I dived in the water and being such an idiot, I swam the whole length underwater. So when I came out on the other side, she was not there.”

“The next day, I got a call from Far Productions, saying that they want me to do a cold drink commercial – it was Campa Cola, at that point of time and I was wondering, ‘How did this come about?’ I went there to meet Kailash Surendranath with my aunt,” Salman Khan added.

The Radhe star further shared, “I went to meet Kailash with my aunt. I said, ‘Okay, done. But who gave you my number?’ He said, ‘That girl that you were trying to impress is my girlfriend. She told me that this guy swims really well. We were supposed to shoot that in the Maldives and they did want somebody who knew how to swim underwater. Me and Jackie’s (Shroff) wife Ayesha were the only two who could do those laps underwater. That’s how I faced the camera for the first time.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in cameo roles in Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathan. He will also star as the lead in Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

