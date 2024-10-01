Ever since the news of Govinda accidentally shooting himself in the leg came out on Tuesday morning, fans have been praying for the actor’s well-being. The Hero No. 1 star is currently undergoing treatment at CritiCare Asia Hospital in Mumbai and is out of danger.

Meanwhile, Govinda had an unexpected visitor at the hospital: his nephew Krushna Abhishek’s wife, Kashmera Shah, rushed to check on him after the accident. Kashmera visited the hospital despite the ongoing feud between her and Govinda’s family.

Kashmera Shah Rushes to Visit Govinda at the Hospital After Gunshot Injury

Kashmera was seen arriving at the hospital shortly after the news of Govinda’s injury broke out. As soon as she got out of her car, the paparazzi surrounded her and tried to get an update about Govinda’s health. The actress; however, chose not to engage with the media and swiftly moved inside the hospital building. Meanwhile, her husband and comedian, Krushna Abhishek, is yet to make a visit to his uncle.

Krushna and Kashmera have a Long Standing Feud with Govinda’s Wife Sunita

Krushna and Kashmera have strained relationships with Govinda and his wife, Sunita, over the last few years. Both parties have been vocal about their dispute and have made controversial statements about each other in the media. Govinda did try to end the fight by attending Krushna’s sister Arti Singh’s wedding in April this year, but Sunita skipped the event.

Sunita recently reiterated that she does not get along with Krushna and Kashmera, citing it as the reason behind her absence from The Kapil Sharma Show. In the podcast Timeout with Ankit, she said, “See, I will tell you one thing, main jhooth nahi bolungi, Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai… toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote (I won’t lie, I don’t get along with Krushna and Kashmera. I would do the show if they weren’t involved).”

Let’s see if Kashmera’s gesture for Govinda will mend her relationship with the superstar’s family. Meanwhile, Govinda has released an audio note to share a health update with his fans. “Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers,” he said in the audio clip.

