Has Karan Johar Invested In Swiggy's Fresh IPO Worth 3750 Crore? Filmmaker Busts The Rumor - "Untrue"

Since some times there have been murmurs about Karan Johar investing in the food delivery app Swiggy. Recently, the food tech giant alloted fresh equity shares worth 3750 crore gearing up for IPO and there were rumors about the Dharma Productions head investing in the same.

Now via his spokesperson, Karan has refuted all the rumors and stated, “Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that Mr. Karan Johar has invested in Swiggy, the online food delivery service. These reports are untrue. Mr. Johar has not invested in Swiggy.”

For the unversed, Dharma Productions is currently enjoying the success of Jr NTR’s Devara, which was presented by the production house in Hindi. Meanwhile, it is gearing up for another release this month with Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, which has been co-produced by the actress.

Karan is currently invested in a lot of upcoming projects of Dharma Productions, which also includes a film with Akshay Kumar and another comedy film with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. On the work front, the production is also branching out with Dharmatic Entertainment bringing some of the best OTT content.

Dharmatic is enjoying the success of Call Me Bae starring Ananya Panday while it gears up for another season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. While Karan Johar, is invested in all these projects, he is nowhere associated with any kind of investment made on Swiggy!

