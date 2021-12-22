Exhibitors are celebrating this phase as they have been blessed with two big money-spinners in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa. Speaking of the latter, the film has carved its way out after No Way Home took a blockbuster start, one day prior to the latter’s release.

During the pandemic period, we have seen that despite some good reviews coming in, films are failing to translate it into box office numbers. But now, there’s a win-win situation as both No Way Home and Allu Arjun’s latest film are raking in huge money. Let’s see how Allu’s magnum opus fared on its day 5 i.e. first Tuesday.

Pushpa passed the Monday test by raking in 16 crores (all languages). As we mentioned yesterday, the need for the hour would be to stay over the 10 crore mark on each weekday. Now, it seems the film might successfully achieve it as day 5 has shown a rock steady momentum.

As per early trends flowing in for day 5, Pushpa has earned in the range of 13.50-15.50 crores (inclusive of all languages). If compared with Monday’s 16 crores, this is a superb trend. It now stands at a whopping total of 136.50-138.50 crores at the Indian box office. If everything goes well, the film might surprise us by touching 150 crores by today.

The main reason behind this momentum is, Allu Arjun‘s film is now growing in some mass centers. Also, the Hindi version of the film is showing surprising numbers. Let’s wait and see how the first week ends.

