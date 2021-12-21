Telugu star Nani experimented with 15 different get-ups before finalising his look for ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.

For ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, Nani said he has come out of his comfort zone so as to look appealing in his role as a Bengali writer.

Nani appears in dual roles in Rahul Sankrityan’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy‘. One of the roles Nani plays in the movie demanded he try a number of get-ups before choosing one.

In one of the video conversations with the media, Nani had mentioned that his role as a social reformer and a revolutionary writer in the movie demanded a brief makeover.

“Though the look doesn’t appear like an intense one, the makeover was a bit difficult. I tried around 15 get-ups before we got fixated on the current look in the movie ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.”

An interesting aspect about his makeover is that Nani didn’t gain weight, though he looked a bit chubby as ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.

Nani’s looks had his hairstyle, moustache, and dressing style changed, which would represent the men in Bengal during the ’70s. Nani, who had to utter powerful dialogues in Bengali, also practiced the diction.

Nani and his team are all set with back-to-back promotions, as they wait for ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ to hit the screens on December 24.

Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian are the female leads in the movie.

