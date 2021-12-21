Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for his charming personality but also for his successful films. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a PAN Indian film, Liger, and fans are very excited for his new phase as an artist. Amid it, the actor was spotted going out on a date with Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna and his recent post might have just proven the speculations.

For the unversed, Deverakonda and Rashmika have worked together in a bunch of Telugu romantic films which is why fans love seeing them together in real life as well. They first worked together in Geetha Govindam which was a simple rom-com and later came together for the 2019 drama Dear Comrade. It sparked reports that the duo is close in real life too.

In the most recent development, the two actors were spotted meeting at a restaurant for a dinner date amidst dating rumours. The pap video instantly went viral on the internet making the fans compare them to Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared a picture on his social media and fans are wondering if the picture was actually clicked by Rashmika Mandanna during their outing. In the picture, Vijay was wearing the same shirt that he was papped in, on the previous day. The animal print brown-black shirt was topped with roughed-up hair in the candid Instagram post. The actor can be spotted smiling in the picture while holding up an almost empty bottle.

In the caption for the post, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about how he has been drinking a lot since the last few days. The short note said, “I have been doing lots of drinking this past week!”. Have a look:

