Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is enjoying a tremendous run at the box office all across the country. While we knew that its Telugu version is going to roar, the Hindi version has spilled the biggest surprise.

Speaking of all languages, the film has done a business of 123 crores* in the first 4 days. But more than this humongous figure, the Hindi version going strength to strength is something that has stunned everyone. In the first 4 days, it has earned 16.09 crores. After taking a start of 3.11 crores, it made another 3.55 crores. On day 3, the film made 5.18 crores. Usually, we see films dropping below opening day numbers. However, here, Monday earned bountiful with 4.25 crores coming in.

Interestingly, Pushpa wasn’t promoted well for its Hindi version, making us wonder if the makers were really ready to make it a PAN India movie. In fact, the film is all set to become one of the highest-grossing South films in Hindi dubbed versions. With such numbers coming in, one thing has been established yet again that South films have a PAN appeal.

Before Pushpa, we saw examples of KGF Chapter 2 and Saaho that surprised us with their box office numbers.

After Pushpa, cine-goers are all set to welcome RRR’s Hindi version with open arms. It has the credibility of SS Rajamouli attached with it. During the time when Bollywood films are failing to make a mark in their territories of the Hindi belt, South films are proving their PAN appeal.

RRR is sure shot to cross the 100 crore mark with its Hindi version, but don’t be surprised if collections go up to the 200 crore mark or even above. Let’s wait and see!

