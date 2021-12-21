Although Salman Khan is ruling the Hindi film industry, the actor on many occasions has talked about being the naughtiest child. Similarly, sharing an anecdote from his school days on The Tara Sharma Show, the Dabangg star had revealed how he was thrown out of the school when he was in fourth grade.

Advertisement

The superstar was the first guest on the show, and he claimed that he was very difficult to handle as a child.

Advertisement

While appearing on The Tara Sharma Show, Salman Khan stated, “As a child, (I was) difficult for my parents to handle. Very difficult, still. I am still working on that one quality,” and adds that he has always been extremely close to his parents, “And that’s the reason why it hurts the most.”

Further during the interview, Salman Khan talked about the time when he was expelled from school, he shared, “Actually, I don’t know what wrong I did when I was growing up that I was thrown out of a school when I was in the fourth grade and highly recommended into another school. From there, they requested my earlier school to take me back. So then I came back and passed out from there.”

The Radhe star also revealed the reaction of his school principal, when he chose science, the actor told, “He came to Xavier’s and he was waiting with a cane outside. He whacked me right at the main gate of Xavier’s! He knew I was up to something.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in cameo roles in Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathan. Currently, the actor can be seen hosting Bigg Boss 15, he is also gearing up for the shoot of Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Hema Malini Gives A Befitting Reply To Maharashtra’s Minister Who Compared The Roads With Her Cheeks: “Such Comments Are…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube