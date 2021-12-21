Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be known as the desi girl but there’s no denying the fact that is a top actress in the West too. While she is currently busy promoting her next Matrix 4 aka The Matrix Resurrections, she also has a Bollywood title in her kitty – Jee Le Zaraa.

While the film was announced and its cast and crew revealed earlier this year, in a recent chat the Baywatch star spoke about the one condition she had when saying yes to the film. Can you guess what it is? PS: It’s nothing related to her contracts or paycheques. Scroll to know the answer.

After being away from Bollywood and the Hindi film world for quite some time, the actress’ condition to doing the Farhan Akhtar director was dance. In a recent chat with NDTV, while promoting her next Matrix 4, Priyanka Chopra spoke about the Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt co-starrer. Revealing her condition for doing Jee Le Zaraa, the actress said, “I have told Farhan it’s been a while since I spoke Hindi in a movie, I want to do that and I want to dance so there should be dance in the film.”

Talking about Jee Le Zaraa, the film is said to be a female-led travel film and it stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. While announcing the film in August, Priyanka wrote on social media, that she wanted to do a Bollywood film, “But it had to be the right one – different, cool, never been done before.” Katrina Kaif had written, “I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always – combine that with a great script, awesome director, and a road trip and a 🎥 and the sky’s the limit.”

Alia Bhatt, while sharing the news of the film, wrote, “2 years ago 3 girls came together with 1 dream There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid”

