This Wedding season was nothing less than a spectacle as our favourite Bollywood couples got hitched! Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao to name a few got married. This made several fans wonder when Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will get married.

The two are currently among the most popular and loving couples in Bollywood. They have never shied away from expressing their love for each other but their marriage is the most burning question among fans. Now an astrologer predicts their future.

As per ETimes report, astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has predicted what the future holds for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora based on astrological calculations and face reading of the two celebrities. He said to the publication, “Both Malaika and Arjun are experienced and matured people, and the same is reflected in their relationship. Despite the ups and downs, they have decided to stick together and strengthen their bond. The relationship that the two share is great and they have very strong bonding.”

The astrologer further predicted that the Bhoot Police actor is the emotional partner while Malaika brings practicality to the relationship. This bond makes them unique and works in their favour. The combination makes for a strong bond as well. The two share a deep emotional connection and neither of them is weak-minded.

As for wedding prospects, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are likely to get married in 2022. However, the astrologer expressed some doubts about the acting career of Arjun Kapoor. He believes that jointly getting into production would help both their careers grow manifold.

While Malaika will continue to reign the hearts of her fans, Arjun opting to go for OTT shows and production will be a great idea for him.

