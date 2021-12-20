Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, has shared a sneak-peek into her beachy honeymoon with a picture shared on social media.

The couple reportedly went to Maldives for their honeymoon right after their intimate wedding on December 9.

Katrina Kaif posted a picture on Instagram, where she is showcasing her beautiful mehendi adorned hands and chooras (bangles). In the image, the actress has her hands stretched out with the seashore and the beach in the background.

Katrina Kaif chose a simple caption, as she dropped a “heart” emoji. The image has over 3.2 million likes.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel.

Post their wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been treating fans with heartwarming photos and the latest Instagram story is an extension of that.

The duo is now gearing up for their grand reception in Mumbai. It is rumoured that Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma amongst others will be a part of the lavish bash.

