Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Allu Arjun & Sukumar For The Success Of Pushpa

Sukumar’s directorial ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which hit the screens recently has been attracting praise from all quarters.

With a huge rise in the collections, the makers are buoyed with the kind of success the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has achieved.

While ‘Pushpa’ is receiving praise from fans and critics, ‘Arjun Reddy’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s special message to the team stands as the highlight.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shared a series of tweets as he shared his review on ‘Pushpa’, in which he lauds the whole team for their hard work and determination.

“PUSHPA is a potent art, emotionally flammable, gritty & honest. #PUSHPA is not a flower for sure but a packaged dangerous explosive!!! Pls handle with caution & care Winking face Note: Only filmmakers should rate this film & I rate it 100/100,” Sandeep wrote on his Twitter timeline.

“Allu Arjun’s performance was nothing less than a hypersonic missile & people pls go watch #PUSHPA and give a standing ovation to @alluarjun. He deserves many more post screening ovations & this is one of the best performances in the movie history.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also lauded director Sukumar.

With critical praise and good box-office collections, Allu Arjun and his team appear to be overwhelmed.

‘Pushpa’ stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Malayalam actor Fahadh Fassil in lead roles.

The second part of the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is likely to go on the floors next year.

