Sukumar’s most awaited Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna finally hit the big screens today. Many became excited just by seeing the trailer, and there’s a lot of hype for the movie. Fans are even eager to witness Fahadh Faasil’s never before seen avatar as he plays one of the baddies in the film. As the film releases, the reviews from the fans are out and the majority are giving the action thriller positive reactions.

Apart from Telugu, the film is also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Although Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is clashing with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but still the South film has created much hype. Meanwhile right before the release, the Sukumar directorial had some crucial hurdles but the team came out strong and finally released their film in theatres. Let’s find out what the early reviews look like and does in surpasses the audience’s expectations or not.

A user wrote, “Each and every characterization has their own importance and designed well..Overall blockbuster..” another user wrote, “Escapist cinema at its best… Aces: Allu Arjun’s power-packed act + Swag+ dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense… Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon,” a third user wrote, “It’s natural, rustic and gives you a cinematic high at regular intervals. Complete domination by @alluarjun. There is a great balance between entertainment and action. And Chittoor dialect provides nice humour!”

My review #Pushpa@alluarjun slang,characterization,acting oora mass Each and every characterization has their own importance and designed well..Overall block buster..From now on @alluarjun before Pushpa after Pushpa antaru Going for 2nd time today itself 4.5/5 💥 — Christian Fletcher (@Solitude_Here__) December 17, 2021

#PushpaTheRise BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Escapist cinema at its best… Aces: Allu Arjun's power-packed act + Swag+ dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense… Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon.#Pushpa #AlluArjun #PushpaReview pic.twitter.com/Ojxg20qpEm — PBSena🏇 (@PBSena1) December 17, 2021

Just I saw #AlluArjun new Hindi film #Pushpa in theatre and this movie is one of the Best Movie 🔥🔥

Pushpa is a must watch movie.

Review: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Pratik Sehajpal ❤❤ Fans (@SidharthFC12) December 17, 2021

First half of #PushpaTheRise is superb. 🔥 It’s natural, rustic and gives you a cinematic high at regular intervals. Complete domination by @alluarjun. There is a great balance between entertainment and action. And Chittoor dialect provides nice humour! #pushpa review! pic.twitter.com/GE8Zq9s1Ak — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) December 17, 2021

Review of pushpa… 💥💥

4.5/5

+ Direction,

Allu arjun's acting,

Dailouge delivering,

Visual's 🤙🤙 – Length

BGM (Overall ga not a DSP mark anipinchidhi…) Fans ki nacchudhi 😁#Pushpa Oo antava Mawa Song aithe 🤙🤙

Aa song kosam movie chudadchu#AlluArjun#Samantha — Rushikesh (@Rushikesh1437) December 17, 2021

First Review #Pushpa from Overseas Censor Borad ! #PushpaTheRise is a turning point in his career [personally as well as professionally]. Fantabulous — that's the right word to describe him work this time. His fans will go gaga over his new Avatar. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/cdIn7BM8Ya — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 15, 2021

It is better to say #AlluArjun lived in #Pushparaj character than he acted. Undoubtedly he deserves National Award for his role in #Pushpa . Except Lengthy duration and some scenes in second half Pushpa movie nothing falls short to emerge as B-Buster.#PushpaTheRise #Pushpareview pic.twitter.com/HSMtxbAFnH — Shiva pRasad 🕷 (@shivainn) December 17, 2021

Earlier talking to Indian Express about her experience of working with Allu Arjun on Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna had said, “I am confident that the lead pair chemistry will work out quite well on screen. I enjoyed working with Allu Arjun. His work ethic and he as a co-star are the best. I am looking forward to doing 100 more films with him.”

She further added, “I was nervous during the first-day shoot of Pushpa, and what Allu Arjun told me was, ‘Don’t doubt the intelligence of the people you are working with. Because if it wasn’t for your talent, if it wasn’t for your hard work, you wouldn’t have been here today and you wouldn’t have been part of our film’. That changed the whole perspective and made me confident to give my best for the film.”

