Netizens Hail Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Pushpa
Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Pushpa Receives Positive Response From The Audience ( Photo Credit – Pushpa Poster )

Sukumar’s most awaited Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna finally hit the big screens today. Many became excited just by seeing the trailer, and there’s a lot of hype for the movie. Fans are even eager to witness Fahadh Faasil’s never before seen avatar as he plays one of the baddies in the film. As the film releases, the reviews from the fans are out and the majority are giving the action thriller positive reactions.

Apart from Telugu, the film is also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Although Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is clashing with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but still the South film has created much hype. Meanwhile right before the release, the Sukumar directorial had some crucial hurdles but the team came out strong and finally released their film in theatres. Let’s find out what the early reviews look like and does in surpasses the audience’s expectations or not.

A user wrote, “Each and every characterization has their own importance and designed well..Overall blockbuster..” another user wrote, “Escapist cinema at its best… Aces: Allu Arjun’s power-packed act + Swag+ dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense… Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon,” a third user wrote, “It’s natural, rustic and gives you a cinematic high at regular intervals. Complete domination by @alluarjun. There is a great balance between entertainment and action. And Chittoor dialect provides nice humour!”

Earlier talking to Indian Express about her experience of working with Allu Arjun on Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna had said, “I am confident that the lead pair chemistry will work out quite well on screen. I enjoyed working with Allu Arjun. His work ethic and he as a co-star are the best. I am looking forward to doing 100 more films with him.”

She further added, “I was nervous during the first-day shoot of Pushpa, and what Allu Arjun told me was, ‘Don’t doubt the intelligence of the people you are working with. Because if it wasn’t for your talent, if it wasn’t for your hard work, you wouldn’t have been here today and you wouldn’t have been part of our film’. That changed the whole perspective and made me confident to give my best for the film.”

Must Read: Pushpa: Post Samantha’s Dance Number, Allu Arjun Starrer Now In Trouble Over Flouting COVID Restrictions With Invitation For 15000 People At Pre-Release Event!

