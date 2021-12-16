Telugu star Allu Arjun has expressed gratitude to ‘RRR’ director S.S. Rajamouli for his encouragement for the actor’s upcoming film ‘Pushpa’.

Allu Arjun has experimented with multiple genres in Telugu and has come up with a pan-India subject in the form of ‘Pushpa’.

Reacting to Rajamouli‘s suggestion about working harder for the Hindi promotions of the film, Allu Arjun says he will try to push himself harder.

“I thank Rajamouli sir, who attended the pre-release event of ‘Pushpa’ even though he has been busy promoting ‘RRR’. He had suggested that I should promote ‘Pushpa’ even harder, during his speech during the event. His words filled new energy in me,” the ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’ actor said.

“We were completely involved in the making of the film till last week. We did not get time for promotions in Mumbai until now. As Rajamouli suggested, I will leave for Mumbai on the 16th to hold a press meet there,” Allu Arjun said.

“‘Pushpa’ is a breakthrough movie in my career. It will take me to new waters, and I want to say that I have so much to explore as an actor and ‘Pushpa’ is just the beginning. I hope that I get to act in more of such experimental movies,” Arjun said.

Arjun also added that the team has been a bit late to kickstart the promotions in Hindi, but assured that they have planned a special promotional tour in Mumbai on December 16.

‘Pushpa’ is releasing on December 17. It is directed by Sukumar while Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead.

