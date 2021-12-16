Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office Predictions: Allu Arjun Starrer To Rely Entirely On Word Of Mouth

Exactly three years back, KGF Chapter 1 had released in the Hindi version as well and that too opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. This was the first-ever instance of a Kannada movie seeing a well spread out release in Hindi and with good marketing and promotional support to boast of, courtesy of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment backing it. The film started at 2.10 crores, which wasn’t a bad start, and then ended up enjoying a 50 day run before folding up at 43.93 crores.

Now Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise is arriving in theatres in the Hindi version as well. On its announcement, it had seemed that it could well do what KGF Chapter 1 has managed to do at the box office. In fact, it was also pitched as a pan-India release. Moreover, Allu Arjun has found added popularity coming to his way post all-time blockbuster success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which is also being remade as Kartik Aryan’s Shehhzaada. However, surprisingly the push hasn’t been on the same lines for Pushpa which is seeing a just about decent release in Hindi.

With the south look and feel of the film, minimal marketing, and the fact that it is arriving in front of Spider-Man: No Way Home and that too at a time when audiences are picking and choosing their theatre visits, the first challenge that the Hindi version would need to overcome is to go past the 1 crore mark on its opening day.

If it reaches 2 crores, then it would be a good result in fact. Post that it would be the word of mouth that would begin to do the talking. Let’s wait and watch.

