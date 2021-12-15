‘Rromeo’ is an artist who burst into the music scene recently, the adorable Rromeo has made every heart melt with his cuteness. He has set out to be a huge social media sensation

Advertisement

He has been getting the gaze right since the poster, voice & face reveal of his debut song “Tera Fitoor”. Having created a lot of hype, Rromeo got the momentum ahead of its song release and every day there is a revolution with a new release aspect from his song.

Advertisement

“Tera Fitoor” is high on its musical richness its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within the hearts of the audience. The song will make the listeners embark into a blissful world of tranquil music & magnificent ambiance. This heart-melting romantic song is touted to be the “love anthem” of the year.

Rromeo says, “Tera Fitoor is a testament of all the hard work and my will to present something everlasting to the audience. The track is refreshing, soulful and has a soothing vibes. We have made the song with lots of love. Audience are loving my look and I am sure they will get addicted to watching and listening the song on a repeat mode”.

Produced by: SAJID QURESHI, Directed by: FARAZ HAIDER, Artist: RROMEO, KAMYA CHOUDHARY, Singer & Music: RROMEO

Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. presents RROMEO in Song Tera Fitoor

A combination of blitz Internet and the robust campaign will gratify the ascent of one of the most successful artists of all time.

Must Read: Arhaan Khan Claims Rashami Desai Knew About His Marriage & Child; Slams Bigg Boss 15, “Itna Kyu Chabhiyon Aur Mujhe Yaad Kar Rahe Hain?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube