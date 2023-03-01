Sandeep Goyat was previously seen in ‘Akhada’ as a lead and in ‘Shiksha Mandal’ as DSP Vikram Dangi and in many more. He will be now seen playing a grey character in the upcoming multilingual film ‘InCar’.

Talking about his character, he says: “The Role of Yash is a completely different personality from Sandeep Goyat. Yash is very confused, layered with a very complex role, and usually does things under peer pressure.

Sandeep Goyat further said,” This character was extremely challenging for me. However, I have put all my efforts to make it relatable to the audience. I have played many other characters but ‘InCar’ has given me an opportunity to showcase my talent by playing something different.”

Directed and written by Harsh Warrdhan, presented by Inbox Pictures and produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, the film starring Sandeep Goyat is all set to release in theatres on March 3 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

