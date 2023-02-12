While Hombale Films has conquered almost every heart and every box office window with its biggest blockbuster of the year, ‘Kantara’, the film is ready to enthrall the audience in English now. Seems like the success of Kantara does not have any boundaries. As the multilingual action thriller made noise in around every theater of the world with its amazing story, its entry into the OTT space had also seen a great response from the audience and now the film is all set to be available for the audience across the boundaries with the release of its English version.

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara brought an engaging story from the heartlands of India that booked a phenomenal success in the theaters and OTT universe subsequently. The film was released in multiple languages, first in Kannada which was followed by the dubbed version in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Taking ahead it’s journey of reaching a larger audience, the film hit the OTT screens with the release of its Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil version on Prime Videos and Hindi versions on Netflix. Now, expanding its reach, Kantara is finally released its English version on Netflix.

As Kantara is now all set to serve a larger audience with the release of its English version, we can’t just wait and watch how the film will create more examples of its success. Moreover, while the film has always been receiving immense love and praise from the audience, critics, and other dignitaries of different fields, it has recently achieved the milestone of completing 100 days that has been celebrated by its cast and the team members where the writer, director, and actor of Kantara announced the prequel of the film.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

