KRK who happens to be a self-proclaimed critic and never misses an opportunity to bash Bollywood was once given a ‘Balti Award’ at a prestigious awards ceremony. He’s also a huge social media celebrity and enjoys a massive fan following on Twitter and is always in the news for tweeting controversial things about actors and films. Today, we bring you the ‘Balti Award’ throwback and talk about it at length and what exactly happened and how Kamaal R Khan almost got into a physical brawl with the hosts Ali Asgar and Suresh Menon. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, the awards ceremony took place in 2011 and this is one of the most controversial awards moments of all time. The incident took place at Zee Gold Awards and celebrities like Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Wahi were in attendance with many renowned faces from the television industry.

It so happened that Ali Asgar and Suresh Menon presented the ‘Gold Balti Award’ to KRK which resulted in the self-proclaimed critic losing his temper and getting into a verbal spat initially. The Deshdrohee actor said, “Tum dono jokers ne apni aukaat dikha di. Haina! Matlab 2 rs ke jo joker rehte hai woh joker rehte hai aur joker hi rahenge zindagi bhar.”

KRK continued and said, “TV Awards hai to kisi TV wale ko do ‘Balti Awards’, wo jo bhi deserve karta hai. Mera to koi lena dena hi nahin hain. TV se mere kya lena dena hai.”

A few moments later, the Deshdrohi actor almost got into a physical brawl with the hosts and stood up from his chair and walked out of the awards ceremony.

Watch the video below:

KRK got really offended, it seems at Ali Asgar and Suresh Menon. What are your thoughts on the self-proclaimed losing his temper at the hosts? Tell us in the space below.

