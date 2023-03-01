When Dilip Kumar's Closeness To Nargis Caused Trouble In His Married Life With Wife Saira Banu

Bollywood is full of many love stories, successful marriages, unsuccessful relationships and one-sided loves. While Bollywood buffs keep themselves updated with all the gossip of tinsel town, today we bring you the love triangle story of Dilip Kumar, his wife Saira Banu and actress Nargis.

While many may be in the know about Kumar’s link-ups with popular actresses like Vyjayanthimala, Kamini Kaushal, Madhubala and others, not many may know that the actor – also known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, was totally mesmerized by Sanjay Dutt’s mother. In fact, reports claim Dilip’s infatuation with the ‘Mother India’actress also caused trouble in his marital life.

As reported by News18, Dilip Kumar was head over heels in love with Nargis, even though his feelings weren’t reciprocated by the actress. What’s more interesting is that this one-sided love was prominent while Dilip was already married to Saira Banu and he left no stone unturned to spend maximum time with her. This reportedly resulted in Dilip’s childhood friend, actor Raj Kapoor not being on good terms with him.

In fact, a detailed account of this can be found in journalist Rajkumar Keswani’s Dastan-E-Mughal-E-Azam.

As per a clip from the book, the role of Anarkali in K Asif’s Mughal-E-Azam was originally offered to Nargis, however, she opted out of it for two reasons. The two reasons for which Nargis opted out of the film – which later acquired the status of a classic masterpiece, was reported to be her mother, classical music singer Jaddanbai not wanting her to play the love interest of Dilip in any film. The second reason for it is said to be Nargis being in love with Raj Kapoor and not wanting to spoil her relationship with him.

As per the site, Dilip Kumar’s closeness to Nargis led to his married life with Saira Banu suffering a devastating blow. Besides this one-sides love, his and Saira’s marriage also suffered another blow when the actor secretly married Hyderabad socialite Asma Rehman in 1981 despite having already been married to Saira for 16 years. However, he ended his second marriage with Asma in 1983.

