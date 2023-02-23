Veteran actress Madhubala ruled the 60s like a true queen. She was known for her phenomenal acting chops and a charismatic aura that she carried everywhere. Apart from her blockbuster films, her passionate chemistry with Dilip Kumar remained a major highlight of her life. The duo wanted to marry each other but destiny had different plans for them. The actress died at the young age of 36 but do you know right before her death she met Dilip for the last time? Scroll below to read the details!

Yesteryear actress Madhubala ruled hearts, she enjoyed a massive fan following. There was a time when all the filmmakers wanted to work with the actress. However, she had to go through a lot in her personal life. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Dilip Kumar saw Madhubala for the last time before her death.

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar were once madly in love with each other. However, destiny had different plans for them and they parted ways. Post their breakup, they weren’t in touch but do you know tragedy king went to meet her before her death? In his autobiography Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, he recalled his last meeting with Madhubala and revealed what she exactly told him. He revealed soon after his nikah(marriage with Saira Banu) he received a message from Madhubala that she urgently wanted to see him, and on Saira’s request, the tragedy king went on to meet her. He revealed, “When I went to Madhu’s home, I was pained to see that she was frail and looked very weak. The pallor on her face not only belied her ill health, but her magnificent, impish smile seemed such an effort. She was happy to see me and said, “Hamare Shehzade ko unki shehzadi mil gayi hai, mai bohot khush hoon.”

The actor also wrote in his book that Madhubala was worried about some personal matters and wanted his advice. The duo discussed them until she felt relaxed. Dilip Kumar further wrote, “That was the last time when I saw her…”

